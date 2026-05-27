Highly Anticipated Open-World Survival Game Reveals New Gameplay Trailer (& It Looks Amazing)

The last few years have been very good for survival games. And thus far, 2026 is continuing the trend. We got Early Access for the long-awaited Subnautica 2 and a confirmed release window for Enshrouded 1.0, among other big news. Now, one of the most highly anticipated survival games of recent years has thrown fans another enticing look at its gameplay. I’m talking about the open-world survival game and creature-collecting hybrid, Under a Rock, which dropped a new dev vlog full of gameplay footage.

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Under a Rock has over 450K wishlists across platforms and is one of Steam’s most anticipated new releases. And we don’t even have a release window for it yet! Clearly, survival gaming fans and creature-collecting enthusiasts alike are eager to see more from this one. On May 27th, we got a fresh look at the game’s monster taming mechanics with a lengthy gameplay trailer showing off the lush prehistoric world in all its glory. Honestly? You’ll probably want to join the other 450K people who’ve put this on their wishlist after watching this one.

Under a Rock Shows Off Its Creature Collecting Mechanics in Stunning New Gameplay Trailer

Courtesy of Nordic Trolls and Gameforge

As a big fan of survival games and creature collectors, Under a Rock has been on my radar for a while. In fact, I listed it as one of the biggest survival games to watch in 2026. Why am I, and so many gamers, so excited about this one? Honestly, the graphics alone are stunning and easy to get lost in, with a lush cartoon vibe that brings its prehistoric jungle to life. But the game promises a vast open world with single-player and co-op gameplay, with survival and crafting elements plus the ability to tame a variety of strange new creatures. What’s not to get excited about?

If that doesn’t already have you hyped, the latest gameplay trailer likely will. In a recent Dev Blog, Nordic Trolls broke down the survival game’s approach to taming creatures. We got a look at how we’ll befriend new creatures, plus a deep dive into the game’s Creature Handling skill. The blog also breaks down how we’ll interact with our tamed creatures in the game, from having them accompany us on our travels to leaving them safely at base. And for those of us who’ve never truly left the Pokemon Daycare behind, tamed creatures can indeed lay eggs that will grow into new companion creatures. Alongside the blog deep dive, Nordic Trolls and Gameforge have dropped a new gameplay trailer showing off these mechanics in action. You can check it out below:

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This trailer gives us a fresh look at the colorful prehistoric world we’ll explore in Under a Rock, plus some of the creatures we’ll be able to tame. In all, it’s just over 3 and a half minutes of footage, and it has me feeling even more excited to jump into this one. I mean, just look at that adorable Dodo! And you can use it as a mount?! I am sold.

Alas, we still don’t have an exact date to mark on our calendars for when Under a Rock will arrive. The game is planned to launch in Early Access via Steam, but doesn’t yet have a release window, let alone a specific date. But from the looks of it, this is definitely a survival game you’ll want to have on your radar. You can wishlist Under a Rock on Steam to stay up-to-date when that Early Access release date announcement finally does arrive.

Is Under a Rock on your wishlist? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!