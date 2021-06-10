First Evil Dead: The Game Gameplay Revealed

✖

Those looking forward to Evil Dead: The Game got their first look at gameplay from the new Evil Dead adaptation just as promised on Thursday. Revealed during the opening day of the Summer Game Fest proceedings, we saw exactly how Evil Dead: The Game will play out with teams of iconic Evil Dead survivors facing off against the Deadite threat. No release date was announced alongside the gameplay reveal.

If you missed the presentation as it happened during Summer Game Fest, you can check out the first look at gameplay from Evil Dead: The Game below featuring narration from Bruce Campbell himself. It features not only Ash Williams, the protagonist of the Evil Dead series and horror icon, but other characters soon-to-be players will recall from across the Evil Dead universe. As some might’ve expected from seeing previews of the game, it seems as though it bears strong resemblances to Friday the 13th: The Game. Players on the human team face off against AI enemies as well as one player controlling the Kandarian Demon.

Multiple characters have been confirmed for Evil Dead: The Game so far. Most horror adaptations like this focus on the antagonists given how iconic they typically are, but this game puts the focus on the human component instead with such a stacked cast of survivors.

“Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action!” a preview of the game read. “Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.”

We also recently got our first look at the box art for the game ahead of the gameplay reveal.

Feast your eyes on the official cover art for EVIL DEAD: THE GAME Featuring Ash, Kelly, Scotty, & Lord Arthur ready to kick some Deadite ass Be sure to tune in tomorrow @ 11am PT / 2pm ET to witness the world premiere of the first Gameplay Trailer exclusively at @summergamefest pic.twitter.com/6GKoSKgrya — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) June 9, 2021

The rise of Evil Dead: The Game follows numerous other adaptations of horror properties and those closely related to the genre. Friday the 13th: The Game is one of the most comparable projects despite it being done with new content now with Dead by Daylight being another example since it hosts so many guest characters across from different movies and stories. Predator: Hunting Grounds leans more towards action than horror, but all of the games mentioned – including Evil Dead: The Game – feature a unique angle of asymmetrical multiplayer.

Evil Dead: The Game is scheduled to release at some point in 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.