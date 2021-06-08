Evil Dead: The Game Will Reveal First Gameplay This Week

✖

Evil Dead: The Game was first revealed months ago during The Game Awards, and this week, we’ll finally see more of the game during Summer Game Fest. The social media accounts for the game said this week that on June 10th, we’ll get our first look at gameplay from Evil Dead: The Game. This reveal will mark the first big showing of the game since it was announced with only one trailer and a few character reveals to hold fans over until this week.

The promise of gameplay to come was made alongside another of these character reveals that have happened periodically since December. Over on the game’s Twitter account, we got our first look at Cheryl Williams, the sister of Ash Williams who appeared in The Evil Dead. Cheryl will be one of several playable characters in Evil Dead: The Game, a game which pulls inspiration from all across the Evil Dead universe, so if you’ve got a favorite character, there’s a good chance you’ll see them at some point in the game.

Ash’s little sister is back for revenge Here’s your first look at Cheryl Williams in Evil Dead: The Game Get ready for the unveiling of Evil Dead in action. The official first Gameplay Video will be world premiering this week Thursday June 10 exclusively at the @summergamefest. pic.twitter.com/4SdMRb1WFu — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) June 8, 2021

Based on what we’ve seen from the game so far and how it’s been described on the game’s site, we know that several players will coordinate their efforts as Ash and other characters while another player will be able to control the Kandarian Demon. The team of good has weapons like shotguns and chainsaws while the opposing player will control a Kandarian Demon “to hunt Ash and other players while possessing Deadites, the environment, and even the survivors.” It sounds more akin to something like Friday the 13th: The Game as opposed to Dead by Daylight, but we’ll know for sure whenever the gameplay is revealed this week.

“Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action!” a preview of the game read to provide more context on the experience. “Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.”

The first gameplay from Evil Dead: The Game will be revealed on June 10th.