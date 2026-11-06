Ex-PlayStation Boss Shares Why He Thinks Bloodborne Sequel or Remaster Still Hasn’t Happened

PlayStation seems keen on remastering games players aren’t exactly making petitions over, like both The Last of Us games, Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn. There is one remaster PlayStation is continually ignoring — FromSoftware’s Bloodborne — and former president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America Shawn Layden has given his thoughts on why this fateful remaster hasn’t seen the light of day and why it may be hard to get a Bloodborne sequel off the ground.

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Speaking on the Trophy Room podcast, Layden was asked why PlayStation hasn’t pursued a Bloodborne remaster or sequel. Even though Elden Ring developer FromSoftware developed it, PlayStation published it and has a stake in the IP, somewhat like Demon’s Souls, which saw a Bluepoint Games-developed remake in 2020. After praising the seminal 2015 action RPG, Layden laid out how difficult it would be to resurrect this series.

“Bringing back old games has a certain challenge to it,” said Layden. “Can you do something that is not only respectful of the original, but can you recreate the phenomenon? And there’s a lot of involved rights associated with it. Something like that where Sony is in there, From is in there, and From’s parent company [Kadokawa Corporation] in there, I think just getting everyone to sign off on the same thing is probably the biggest challenge there.”

The Calls for More Bloodborne Have Not Ceased

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Layden has only echoed the struggles executives have publicly pontificated about. Former president of SIE Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida theorized in an interview with Kinda Funny Games from January 2025 that FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki was “too busy” to do it himself and “doesn’t want anyone else to touch it,” and the PlayStation team “respects his wishes.”

Miyazaki even stated in 2024 he “wasn’t opposed” to a PC port of Bloodborne but noted he’d get in trouble if he said he wanted one and was happy to see that the demand was high. He also said around that time that it wasn’t his place to talk about Bloodborne since FromSoftware doesn’t own the IP (which is something he’s also discussed in other interviews).

Bluepoint reportedly pitched a Bloodborne remake, but it was rejected and the team was later disbanded. No official word has come out on if there will be remake or remaster for the game. Those desperate to play a version that doesn’t run optimally have been forced to mod the game or run it on PC through various and potentially legally dubious methods.

Given the red light on the aforementioned proposed remake, PlayStation seems to be focusing its efforts on games that are not Bloodborne, and FromSoftware is busy with the recently delayed The Duskbloods and possibly another game codenamed Project FMC. PlayStation has repeatedly been letting down its community by closing studios, remastering relatively new games, pushing live service games, not innovating, and stopping disc production, and few things would get scorned players back on their side than more Bloodborne.

What appendage would you sacrifice for a Bloodborne remaster or remake? Tell us in the comments.