PlayStation Reportedly Rejected Bloodborne Remake, Ghost of Tsushima Spin-Off Before Closing Bluepoint Games

PlayStation recently announced it was unceremoniously closing down Bluepoint Games in the near future, which was met with confusion and outright rage. The studio had garnered a following for its remasters and remakes, many of which were seen as some as the best in the industry. It was unclear what exactly Bluepoint was doing following the cancelation of its live-service God of War game, but now a new report has revealed the studio had pitched a few games involving respected PlayStation franchises.

The latest Bloomberg report explains how the Texas-based developer pitched a few games following the aforementioned ill-fated God of War title. One was a Bloodborne remake, which has been memed to death and anticipated for quite some time. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the numbers on this project “made sense,” yet FromSoftware, developer of the 2015 original, “didn’t want it to happen.”

The idea of a Bloodborne remake has popped up consistently for years, and some related to original have spoken about it. In an interview with Kinda Funny Games from January 2025, former president of SIE Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida theorized FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki was “too busy” to do it himself and “doesn’t want anyone else to touch it” and the PlayStation team “respects his wishes.”

Miyazaki himself said the year prior he “wasn’t opposed” to a PC port of the RPG classic but stated he’d get in trouble if he said he wanted one, while also noting he was happy to see that players desired a remake. He also said around that time that it wasn’t his place to talk about Bloodborne since FromSoftware doesn’t own the IP (which is something he’s echoed in other prior interviews).

Many have grown a little frustrated with the PS4 original, as it doesn’t benefit much when played on a PS4 Pro, PS5, or PS5 Pro and never came to PC. This desperation has forced some to mod the game and in order to squeeze better performance out of it. But unofficial methods like this mean many still won’t be able to play the seminal RPG with better visuals at a higher frame rate.

Bluepoint Also Reportedly Pitched Entries or Remakes in Other PlayStation Franchises

The Bloomberg report also notes how Bluepoint pitched a Ghost of Tsushima spin-off, too, but said report doesn’t contain any details about what it could have been. The studio even allegedly pitched an enhanced version of its Shadow of the Colossus remake from 2018, but didn’t get the green light.

Some of this information was previously revealed by Detective Seeds on social media. Their lengthy post about the closure said this Tsushima spin-off was codenamed “Black Fang” and the Shadow of the Colossus port would have included new bosses, some of which would have pulled from the pool of colossi Team Ico cut when developing the original. While not included in the Bloomberg report, this user also claims Bluepoint pitched remakes for Jak and Daxter and the Resistance series, both of which have been dormant for well over a decade. Both reports allege, though, some within Bluepoint didn’t think it was a great fit for the canned God of War live-service because it was so outside of the team’s expertise.

And because of that lauded expertise, Bloomberg’s report ends by stating some within Bluepoint are still trying to keep the studio running elsewhere, as unlikely as that is in this brutal environment.

