The Duskbloods Release Date Delayed

Nintendo Switch 2 and FromSoftware fans have a reason to be sad, as the upcoming exclusive The Duskbloods will miss its initial 2026 release window. The developer has officially pushed the game into 2027, though it did not provide a more detailed release date. The upcoming multiplayer action game was poised to be one of the biggest releases on the Nintendo Switch 2 this year alongside The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake in November. This announcement is disappointing for fans looking forward to its PvP gameplay. The Duskbloods promises a different experience from the studio’s familiar single-player adventures. Unfortunately, it will take longer to reach players than originally anticipated.

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While FromSoftware did not give players a reason as to why the game has been delayed, the studio did share that The Duskbloods is in the final adjustment stage. This suggests the game is close to being finished, but still needs more time. Although delays can be frustrating, particularly for highly anticipated games, the additional development time could give the team more opportunity to polish its ambitious multiplayer systems. Based on the initial responses to Elden Ring on the Nintendo Switch 2, this may be the best decision for The Duskbloods.

The Duskbloods Is Releasing in 2027

The Duskbloods fans will have to wait until 2027 to play FromSoftware’s upcoming multiplayer action game. The Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive was originally announced for 2026, and prior to this delay announcement, FromSoftware did not nail down a release date. Even after a successful network test, FromSoftware continued its development in silence with no information about when The Duskbloods would be available.

With the game initially being revealed in April of 2025, the lack of a release date led many to fear it would be delayed. This announcement only confirms what fans were suspecting. FromSoftware has released several trailers, and players got to experience it firsthand through the network test, but the full experience has been pushed back until 2027.

The Duskbloods is a multiplayer experience supporting up to eight players, with participants competing against one another and dangerous enemies. Players engage in PvPvE as Bloodsworn and must battle to be the last one standing. This project feels most familiar to Elden Ring Nightreign, but differs from anything FromSoftware has done before.

A delay into 2027 is not surprising for a project like this, especially considering its multiplayer aspect. Until FromSoftware or Nintendo announces a change, players should treat the game’s release timing as unconfirmed aside from its 2027 release window. For now, the most important unanswered question remains when FromSoftware will be ready to bring its latest multiplayer adventure to players and whether the delay will smooth out any potential issues.