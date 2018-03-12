Extreme Biking Game Descenders Riding High On Steam, Coming To Xbox One

The sport of extreme biking (yes, it’s a sport) doesn’t get enough love in video games. Sure, there was that rush of Tony Hawk trick wannabes in the early days of the PlayStation, but since then, the only real memorable biking game that’s come out was Downhill Domination for the PlayStation 2. (Now there’s a game that needs a PS4 re-release.)

But that’ll change soon, as the developers at No More Robots have arrived on the scene with a swift, challenging opponent, Descenders. The game just arrived on Steam Early Access, bringing with it all the thrills and challenge of completing tricks and getting to the finish line in a fast amount of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on what we’ve played thus far, the game is a lot of fun, though executing some of the more masterful tricks in the game will take crackerjack timing – unless you like seeing yourself crash, of course.

And Steam owners won’t be the only ones having all the fun, as the game is coming to Xbox One as part of its Game Preview program as well. The developer noted that the game will debut “in the next several months.” There was talks about bringing the game to PlayStation 4 as well, but that appears to be on hold until the title finishes development. Hopefully the Nintendo Switch will enter the discussion as well.

Here are some of the features players can expect from the game. You can also check out the trailer above, in case you want to see how “extreme” things get:

Procedurally generated worlds: Take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time you play

Freestyle bike controls: Control every subtle movement of your rider, with an in-depth physics system made for slick whips and scrubs

Risk vs reward: Push your rider for massive scores and combos — but bail too many times and you might lose it all

Build your Rep: A fully-featured online Rep system lets you show off your worth, and earn new bikes and threads

Fully licensed soundtrack: We’ve partnered up with drum & bass label Liquicity to bring you the perfect soundtrack for hitting the mountains

Become the next Descender: Can you survive the game in a single run, and reach the ranks of the legendary Descenders?

Descenders is out now for Steam, and we’ll let you know when a release date is available for Xbox One.