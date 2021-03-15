Fall Guys Is Adding Among Us Skins

✖

In addition to announcing the release date of Fall Guys Season 4 as March 22nd today, developer Mediatonic has revealed that Among Us skins are officially coming to the popular video game. The new trailer includes a brief tease of a red-colored crewmate costume with added fried egg on its head, but it would appear that there's going to be more than meets the eye to the Among Us skins when they release.

According to IGN, the developed teased that the costumes will include "something unique" about them and that the mention of an impostor in the trailer is not some coincidence. Impostors, if you are somehow not familiar, run around killing the Among Us crewmates with goofy animations attached, so the "something unique" could be nearly anything. The red costume, again according to IGN, will be available as part of Season 4's Fame Path rather than purchased with Crowns with the bottom part available at Rank 21 and the top at Rank 26.

As noted above, Fall Guys is set launch into Season 4 on March 22nd. Fall Guys itself is currently available (in Season 3.5) on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also recently announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and it has been announced that it will come to Xbox in 2021 as part of Xbox Game Pass as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Fall Guys Season 4 so far? Are you looking forward to the new Among Us costumes? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!