Fall Guys Season 4 Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed that the upcoming Season 4 for the popular video game will officially release on March 22nd, one week from today. The new cinematic trailer for the upcoming season shows off the neon '80s-inspired season's levels and costumes while also indicating that special Among Us skins are also set to join the video game.

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will teleport 2021’s most memeable jelly beans to a neon-drenched Blunderdome of the future," Mediatonic says of the new season. Additionally, the developer is hosting a giveaway on its official Twitter for the video game offering 4041 Kudos and an unreleased costume to 50 folks that follow the account, retweet the tweet indicated, and reply and finish a very specific sentence. You can check out the tweet in question below:

⚡ Fall Guys 4041 ⚡ Releasing March 22nd! Giveaway for 4041 kudos and the unreleased Fancy Burger costume:

- Follow us

- Retweet

- Reply and finish this sentence:#FallGuysSeason4 is... There will be 50 winners! pic.twitter.com/d3TRTX8GLW — Fall Guys 🤖 4041 🤖 22nd March! (@FallGuysGame) March 15, 2021

As noted above, Fall Guys is set launch into Season 4 on March 22nd. Fall Guys itself is currently available (in Season 3.5) on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also recently announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Fall Guys Season 4 so far? Are you looking forward to the release next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!