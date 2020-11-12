Fall Guys Adds Handy New Feature

Fall Guys has added a handy new feature that people have been asking for all summer. On Twitter, their official account, the game described how players can now queue up for multiple shows at once. Back in the summer, the hype for Fall Guys was at a fever pitch and people were struggling to get into their favorite individual games sometimes. This change makes it so your little bean can try out a bunch of the different shows when your favorite is all filled up. Medieval Mix Up is the latest show to hit Fall Guys, and the account argues that you should check it out now that the queueing features have been expanded. There’s also a lot of that trademark humor from the official account in the tweet announcement. You can check it out for yourselves down below::

You can now queue up for multiple shows at the same time... WITCH means you have no excuse not to try out MEDIEVAL MIX UP It features all of the new variations we've added for Season 2.5 Give it a go I triple dare you 👀 pic.twitter.com/BSc0JNU7YO — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 10, 2020

This week also saw Devolver Digital and Medtronic show off the latest mid-season update for Fall Guys. There’s a new level, updated naming systems, and the resurgence of fan-favorite costumes from previous releases. So, the patch notes hit the Internet and the player base began dissecting everything coming to the game with the quickness. There’s a new round called “Big Fans” that should give people something to do heading into the winter months. Costumes from Season 2 will continue to pop up in the shop and hang onto that premium price. You’ve got to get your hands on multiple Crowns to bring those home. Despite that, most players are excited to see the older skins make their way back to the shop.

Fall Guys wrote, “FAN BIG YEET LITTLE. New Mid-Season Update Out Now! We've got a new round, loads of variations, tonnes of fixes, region selector, Season 1's featured crown costumes will now appear in regular store rotation... and Lil Yeety!”

Are you excited to queue up multiple shows? Let us know in the comments! Check out all the fan celebration down below: