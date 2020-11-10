Fall Guys Releases Mid-Season Update, Here's What's New

✖

The latest mid-season update for Fall Guys is out now on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms with a new level, updated naming systems, and the return of some costumes that only the earliest players were able to obtain. A set of patch notes for the update shared prior to its release showed what’s included in the update that’s now available, but if you’re more of a visual person, Devolver Digital and Mediatonic shared a fast-paced, stumble-filled trailer for the mid-season update to show what’s new.

You can check out that update’s trailer below to see all the different level variations you’ll find in the mid-season update as well as a preview of the new round that’s been added called “Big Fans.” Costumes from the current season, Season 2, will of course still be appearing in the shop and will be featured in the prime slots for the premium price of several Crowns each to complete the sets, but you’ll also see some of the older skins return to the shop now for players to browse through.

🔥 FAN BIG YEET LITTLE 🔥 New Mid-Season Update Out Now! We've got a new round, loads of variations, tonnes of fixes, region selector, Season 1's featured crown costumes will now appear in regular store rotation... and Lil Yeety! Thread of Patch Notes:https://t.co/JIgIFiFMll pic.twitter.com/NMtQ1uimk7 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 10, 2020

Those older skins from Season 1 returning to the store will give players a chance at them if they missed out when they were first available, but you’ll of course still have to have the currency to get them all and complete the looks. As for the Big Fans level, players have hopefully gotten used to the mechanics of the fans and other spinning obstacles from the rest of the levels to prepare them for the fan-filled round.

The full patch notes for this mid-season update can be found below:

Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Patch Notes:

NEW LEVEL - Big Fans!

NEW VARIATIONS throughout the game!

[PC] NEW name system!

Server Region Selector!

Featured Crown Costumes now available in regular store rotation

Show Selector now lets you queue for multiple shows at the same time

Improved stability when playing in parties!

New Language selection option in-game

Lowered chance of Medieval Rounds, Perfect Match, and Tail Tag

Fix: Falling through tiles on Hex-A-Gone

Fix: Losing jump inputs, especially on Jump Showdown

Fix: Grabbing the crown on Fall Mountain and hanging from it instead of winning

Fix: Infallible achievement sometimes not unlocking

Fix: Falling on flat surfaces

Fall Guys’ mid-season update is out now on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.