Fall Guys Teases New Level

Next week will see the release of an all-new update for Fall Guys, and with it, a new level for the game. The new level was teased by the official Fall Guys Twitter account, which also gave a cryptic bit of information about what fans can expect to see. Apparently, the level will be called "Big Fans" and it will be made up of fans exclusively. That could prove quite challenging for Fall Guys players, offering a rather unique new level. As of this writing, developer Mediatonic has not given more information, but players will be able to check out the game for themselves soon!

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has a habit of using over-the-top humor, and the announcement regarding this level is no exception! The account jokingly hinted that the level was nearly named "Only Fans," but a decision was made to go in a different direction, given the connotations associated with that name. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

We've got a spicy new level coming out in 2.5 next week It's entirely made of fans ONLY FANS It's called... Big Fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/wmntMonLdq — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 4, 2020

Fall Guys has proven to be a big hit over the last few months. The game was released in August, and quickly exploded in popularity. Across social media, fans immediately started coming up with skin concepts for the game based on various licenses. Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have started expanding the game's skins to offer licensed characters like Sonic the Hedgehog and Godzilla, and a Battle of the Brands contest was also held where brands could compete to receive a custom skin in the game, in exchange for a donation to the SpecialEffect charity.

Games like Fall Guys can only continue to thrive as more content gets added, and it will be interesting to see how players react to the game's newest level. Given the popularity of Fall Guys, it seems that fans can expect a lot more content as time goes on!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

