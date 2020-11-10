Fall Guys Reveals Patch Notes for Next Big Update

✖

A new update for Fall Guys is set to release later this week, and developer Mediatonic has released patch notes to let players know what to expect when it drops. As previously reported, the "FAN BIG YEET LITTLE" update will bring with it an all-new level, called Big Fans. As its name suggests, the level is made-up entirely of fans! The new level will likely be the most welcome change to the game, however, the update will also feature a number of fixes, which should be a welcome sight for players. Full patch notes from the developer can be found below.

CONTENTS: NEW LEVEL - Big Fans! NEW VARIATIONS throughout the game! [PC] NEW name system! Server Region Selector! Featured Crown Costumes now available in regular rotation Show Selector now lets you queue for multiple shows at the same time Improved stability when playing in parties! New Language selection option in-game Lowered chance of Medieval Rounds, Perfect Match, and Tail Tag FIXES: Falling through tiles on Hex-A-Gone Losing jump inputs, especially on Jump Showdown Grabbing the crown on Fall Mountain and hanging from it instead of winning Infallible achievement sometimes not unlocking Falling on flat surfaces

Those hoping to get a better idea regarding future changes to the game can check out the company's Trello page right here. There, fans can see what Mediatonic is currently working to improve, and they can also look to see if any issues they've encountered in the game are being investigated. Fans can also make suggestions for future fixes via the game's Discord server.

It will be interesting to see what impact these new changes have on the game! Fall Guys proved to be a surprise success following its release back in August, prompting immediate requests for a port on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Thus far, it seems that Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have been placing greater focus on tightening up the existing versions of the game, instead. This update should do just that, making for a more enjoyable experience for current players.

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

Are you looking forward to the game's new update? Have you been enjoying the title thus far?