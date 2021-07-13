Fall Guys Reveals Season 5 Theme and New Costumes

✖

Fall Guys Season 5 is expected to launch at some point in the next week with Fall Guys Season 4.5 hitting the two-month mark, and developer Mediatonic finally revealed the new theme for Season 5 today as "JUNGLE ADVENTURE." More specifically, the developer released a jigsaw puzzle online that was solved in just over an hour to reveal the new theme. This isn't the first time that Mediatonic has tasked the online community with solving a puzzle to produce a reveal, but it certainly seems to be the fastest that one's been solved.

Thematic throughlines for Fall Guys content are by far not a new addition. Season 2 was a fantasy theme, Season 3 was all about winter, and Season 4 had an '80s-inspired retro vibe. And now, now Fall Guys is set to enter the jungle. As usual, the official key art for the new season appears to reveal a variety of new costumes for the title like what appears to be some pirate and explorer variations, an alpaca or llama, a mummy, and there's even what seems to be a little Robin Hood-like figure hiding in the water. Also, as added during recent seasons, it appears that Season 5 will include new critters. The background of the key art has a purple-and-beige rhino on wheels and the foreground includes a new take on pegwins.

You can check it out for yourself below:

Wow... You solved #BigJigsawus in 1 hour and 12 minutes... The theme for Season 5 is JUNGLE ADVENTURE Here's the finished puzzle! pic.twitter.com/i23A0lie14 — Fall Guys 🔜 Season 5 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 13, 2021

As noted above, Fall Guys Season 5 is expected to launch in the near future. Season 4.5 -- called DAVE -- is the most recent major update to the title, and it was released back in May. It added two new rounds, 55 variations across 12 different rounds, custom lobbies, crossplay, and a whole mess of improvements and bug fixes throughout. Fall Guys itself is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also recently announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here.

What do you think about the theme of Fall Guys Season 5? Are you looking forward to whatever the developer adds? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!