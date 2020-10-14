Fall Guys' Sonic the Hedgehog Costume Is Now Available

✖

Today is the day as the popular video game Fall Guys has officially added a Sonic the Hedgehog crossover costume/skin. The new bean costume, which was first officially revealed earlier this week, is available now in the video game's in-game shop for 10 Crowns total. If you are the kind of Fall Guys player that would prefer to mix and match costumes, you can grab either Sonic's head or his butt -- Mediatonic's words, not mine -- for 5 Crowns individually.

If you haven't already seen what the new Sonic the Hedgehog skin looks like, you can check out the launch image below for a good idea of what it looks like on the "chonky" player characters:

A wild SONIC just appeared in Fall Guys! This absolute unit is yours for only: 5 👑 SONIC HEAD

5 👑 SONIC BUTT We all LOVE Sonic at @Mediatonic and @devolverdigital, so we're super grateful to @SEGA for letting Sonic become a chonky jelly bean! 💙 pic.twitter.com/k6kh60lIig — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 14, 2020

You've met T H I C C B O N K U S Now its time to meet T H I C C S O N I C C — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 14, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 2 officially launched just recently. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited about the new Sonic the Hedgehog costume? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!