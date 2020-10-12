Fall Guys Officially Reveals Sonic the Hedgehog Costume

✖

After the Fall Guys x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover costume/skin recently leaked, it was only a matter of time before it was confirmed, and developer Mediatonic has gone ahead and done so today as part of a special stream with SEGA to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary. As seen from the leaks, the new Sonic the Hedgehog costume includes the classic blue spikes, white gloves, and red shoes that anyone familiar with the franchise should know at a glance. But also, the way Mediatonic's gone about separating the top and bottom half (as all costumes in the game are) makes it kind of seem like he has a giant mouth right there in the middle.

As expected, the new Sonic the Hedgehog crossover costume/skin will release in the video game this coming Wednesday, October 14th. The full thing will be available then for 10 Crowns. It is currently unclear just how long it might stick around, so you might want to act fast when it releases. You can check out the first official art for the new Sonic the Hedgehog crossover costume below:

(Photo: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 2 officially launched just last week. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

