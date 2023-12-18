Fortnite's Fall Guys Crossover is Seemingly Coming Soon

Since developer Mediatonic was acquired by Epic Games in 2021, players have been waiting for Fall Guys to kick off a big collaboration with Fortnite. While we still don't have any firm details about when it's coming, a Fortnite leaker has revealed that the crossover might be even bigger than we first assumed. With the launch of game modes like Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Lego Fortnite over the last few weeks, it's not a huge surprise that Fall Guys' actual "minigames" might be coming to Fortnite. If the rumors are true, it's going to be another massive victory royale for Fortnite fans.

This rumor comes from Hypex on Twitter. The account is one of the most prominent leakers in the scene, so they're definitely trustworthy. That said, you'll still want to take this with a grain of salt. After all, we've been hearing about Fall Guys coming to Fortnite for at least two years now, so it's better to wait until Epic makes an actual announcement before getting too exciting.

Reminder that Fortnite been working on porting Fall Guys as well into the game, and you'll be able to play Fall Guys "MiniGames" as a Fall Guys Character. This could be coming sometime next year ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wWFd8cW88P — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 16, 2023

However, this one lines up quite well with what Fortnite has been doing lately. Hypex says, "Reminder that Fortnite has been working on porting Fall Guys as well into the game, and you'll be able to play Fall Guys 'MiniGames' as a Fall Guys Character. This could be coming sometime next year!"

As you can see, if this turns out to be true, that means Fall Guys will essentially become the next game mode in Fortnite. It is worth noting that Mediatonic was rumored to be heavily affected by the layoffs at Epic earlier this year. Epic said at the time that it wasn't shutting Fall Guys or Rocket League down and would continue to invest in those teams, but the recent trend certainly seems to hint toward Epic trying to move everything under the Fortnite umbrella. Unfortunately, Hypex wasn't able to give a firm timetable for when we might hear about the Fall Guys crossover with Fortnite, simply saying it might drop next year.

Fortnite's New Game Modes

As Epic continues to build out its multiverse of game modes, players will continue to be treated to new experiences. With the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1, players have gotten access to three new game modes that provide wildly different types of gameplay. Lego Fortnite gives the game a sandbox open world to explore in co-op alongside friends, providing a great family experience that will remind many of games like Minecraft.

Meanwhile, Fortnite Festival lets the developers at Harmonix work on a new music rhythm game that is similar to Rock Band. Currently, you won't be able to officially use instrument controllers, though the team is making that feature a "priority." Finally, there's Rocket Racing, which is developer Psyonix's new racing game mode that takes some of what it has done with Rocket League and puts it into the Fortnite engine.

Hopefully, this is the first of several new game modes for Fortnite as Epic looks to continue building out the possibilities for the mega-popular game by leveraging its partners. Fall Guys might be the next game on the list, but you'll want to wait for an official announcement in the coming months.