Toy Story's Woody & Buzz Are Coming to Fall Guys This Week

Fall Guys has been a hit for developer Mediatonic since it was released back in 2020. Since then, Fall Guys has come to several platforms and even been purchased by Epic Games in 2021. The hit mini-game battle royale sold 10 million copies before going free-to-play and exploding to 50 million players. During that time, the team at Mediatonic has churned out new cosmetic packs. Many of the most popular packs include crossovers with other massive media properties. The list of collaborations includes everything from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Godzilla. Today, the team announced that the next set of cosmetics will feature fan-favorite characters from Pixar's Toy Story.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear are the next two characters coming to Fall Guys. Mediatonic didn't reveal an exact release date but did say that they are coming to the game next week. That said, given how Fall Guys usually drops new content, it's likely coming next Thursday. Mediatonic also hasn't announced how much the two costumes will cost, but, depending on when you buy it, it's going to be more than players are used to given the recent price hike for Show-Bucks.

Fall Guys Show-Bucks Price Increase

☁️ Disney and Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear and Woody will be f̶l̶y̶i̶n̶g̶ falling into Fall Guys this week! pic.twitter.com/TyUyQM4oUC — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2023

Last week, Epic announced that it was raising prices for the in-game currency for its various games including Fall Guys' Show-Bucks. Just like V-Bucks, Show-Bucks will start costing you more than they did in the past on October 27. Then, 1,000 Show-Bucks will now run you $8.99 instead of $7.99.

In addition to the price increase, Epic Games announced significant layoffs across its companies. In total, the company cut 16% of its workforce, which works out to around 830 employees. Some of those workers were from Mediatonic. Some assumed that with Mediatonic losing employees, we might see Fall Guys' content start to slow down. Obviously, this Toy Story crossover was likely decided long before the layoffs were announced, but fans of the game are likely excited to see their battle royale still getting content in spite of everything happening. Of course, that's not much of a comfort to the workers who lost their jobs, so it's hard to get overly excited about the Toy Story collab.

Previous Fall Guys and Disney Collaborations

This is not the first time Disney properties have crossed over with Fall Guys. Previously, the battle royale has featured characters from Encanto and The Jungle Book. And Epic Games isn't a stranger either with Fortnite partnering with Disney for various collabs including Star Wars and The Avengers. We'll likely see this partnership continue into the future, especially with Epic now trying to increase profits for Fortnite.

Fall Guys is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Currently, players can work through the Final Fantasy XIV Fame Pass, but a new, Halloween-themed Fame Pass is coming out later this fall. If you want to finish out the previous pass, you should do so quickly.