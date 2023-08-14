Fall Guys Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover

Developer Mediatonic is no stranger to crossovers in Fall Guys. Just in the last few months, we've seen the team add in everything from Death Stranding to the WWE, and those are just the tip of the iceberg. Today, Mediatonic announced an upcoming crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, that'll kick off on August 17. As you'd probably expect, the drop includes Costumes for all four of the brothers, but players will also be able to pick up themed Wearables, Emotes, a Celebration, and more. The bundle will be in the Fall Guys' shop until August 31, so there's plenty of time to jump in and get yourself some turtle power.

As mentioned, the bundle includes Costumes themed around the four brothers. At first glance, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo look similar, but when you inspect the Costumes a bit more, there are several neat little details to make them stand out from each other. For example, you can see that Donnie is wearing a fanny pack and headphones, while Leo has a ninja star on his belt. For TMNT fans, those little details matter, so it's cool to see Fall Guys get it right.

They’re lean, they’re green, and they’re mean!



Leo, Mikey, Donnie and Raph are coming to the Fall Guys Store, and they’re bringing some extra cosmetics straight from the sewers 🐢 pic.twitter.com/g9vpeoret9 — Fall Guys – Creative Construction (@FallGuysGame) August 14, 2023

Of course, it wouldn't be the Turtles without some villains. Mediatonic has also included a few Wearables themed around Bebop and Rocksteady. While we didn't get a visual to go alongside the announcement, Mediatonic describes Bebop's as "a fancy swirl of purple hair, retro-future glasses, and a turtle shell shoulder pad." Meanwhile, Rocksteady's is simply "a rhino horn." Plus, you can pick up two different Turtles-themed emotes and a celebration. Mediatonic also didn't reveal how much these items will cost in the Fall Guys' shop, but we'll know very soon.

Fall Guys is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover will be in the shop on August 17 and won't leave until August 31. With how often Fall Guys gets crossover content, it probably won't be long before we hear about what's coming down the pike next.