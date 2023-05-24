Fall Guys Reveals Costumes for WWE's Bianca Belair, Randy Savage, and More

Fall Guys is getting some EST Power with a new WWE collaboration, as four new WWE Superstar costumes are now available for fans. The Epic Games hit has previously collaborated with WWE, bringing in Superstars Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker, and now four more Superstars are joining in on the fun. Fans can now find Fall Guy looks for Bianca Belair, Mankind, Rey Mysterio, and Macho Man Randy Savage, and all four are fantastic. Mankind even has Mr. Socko! You can check out all four new costumes in the image below.

Belair recently made the move to SmackDown thanks to the WWE Draft, and she will defend her Raw Women's Championship at Night of Champions against Asuka. In addition to appearing in video games like Fall Guys and WWE 2K23, Belair also has a reality show coming up with her husband Montez Ford (one-half of the Street Profits), and in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Belair revealed some details on the new show and how the couple is adjusting to opening up their lives away from the ring to the cameras.

My costume in @‌FallGuysGame is the beanEST. Download the WWE costumes for beans to grapple with today. #ad pic.twitter.com/dm96KNJoCC — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 19, 2023

"I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair said. "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous. We're exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit, showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside the ring," Belair said. "It's exciting times, and we'll see what happens. I see comments of people saying like, 'Oh we ready. We going to watch.' Y'all better watch!"

Night of Champions will kick off this weekend, and in addition to Belair defending her Title, fans will have the World Heavyweight Championship Finals, a Tag Team Championship match, and more to look forward to. You can find the full card for WWE Night of Champions below.

World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Final: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (C) vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Mustafa Ali

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

WWE's Night of Champions starts at 1 PM EST on Saturday and will stream live on Peacock.

Will you be downloading the new WWE looks Fall Guys fans? Let us know in the comments!