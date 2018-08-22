Fallout 4: New Vegas Team Offers Progress Update, UI Mistakes

Fallout 4: New Vegas is an impassioned fan project that brings the best of New Vegas into the world of Fallout 4. It’s so impressive, in fact, that Bethesda themselves have given this team their seal of approval. While this team of dedicated fans continue to make progress until completion, their weekly Devlog update offers insight into where they are at as a team. This week’s update talks about final touches, scripting progress, and how they are accurately using all assets available to them.

The team began their latest update by discussing where the level design crew is at currently with the core assets. It’s a struggle making everything up to standard, but the F4NV crew is more than up to the challenge.

“Our level design team has been focusing on a couple of core areas this week. Part of our team worked on polishing some interior areas and their associated assets. Since some of our level design team members have skill sets that extend beyond just laying out and designing levels, and so they’re able to focus on both the improvement or even addition of new assets to the areas they’re working on. In particular, work was put in on our Vault assets, to ensure they meet our standards going forwards.”

They added, “Seeing as they’re some of the most interesting locations in Fallout: New Vegas, a bit of extra polish to make them look and feel just as atmospheric as we remember them can go a long way. Alongside this, some additional work was put in on the overworld. As most locations are hand-crafted – as opposed to using the environment generation tools in the Creation Kit that automate the process – this takes some extra footwork, but allows us to make areas that feel more natural and are more interesting to explore than pre-generated ones.”

The design team also works alongside those specific to assets with a current focus on heroes and weapons, “Hero assets are major assets that are very distinctive – landmarks and other very well known props found throughout the world. These often require an extra touch to ensure that they’re up to snuff, and as such may take extra time to ensure that they meet our standards. Alongside these was of course some additional progress on more common assets, including some we’re hoping to ready for showcase in the near future.”

The scripting team is currently hard at work on the F4NV traits systems to make sure that all of the UI aspects are accurate and fully functioning. As they mentioned in their post, a good game could fall due to a poorly designed UI and they are doing all they can to make sure that doesn’t happen with this.

They closed out their most recent update by mentioning what has been completed and what’s next up on the chopping block. “A number of new Vault Boy animations have been completed and have made their way into the game, as have new 2d art assets for the game environment. These will likely be showcased in the near future, and we can’t wait to show you all what they’ve been working on!”

The incredibly ambitious fan project Fallout 4: New Vegas blends the best of both worlds into one passionate gaming venture. We’ve been following our friends on this endeavor for awhile now, and their ambitious fan-project continues to impress with each new update. The team has done a fantastic job at keeping those interested in this ambitious project tuned into its progress, and you can learn even more by visiting their official website linked below!

That’s all for this week’s Featured Content Friday! To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their previous updates over on their site right here!

