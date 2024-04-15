Fallout 4 Achievements Currently Broken on Xbox Platforms

With the recent success of the Fallout TV series, it's no surprise to see that players are flocking to the video games in droves. Over the weekend, nearly every game in Bethesda's franchise has seen a massive uptick in players across the board, and that number might go even higher when the developers drop the next-gen patch for Fallout 4 later this month. However, the increased player count has also led to players noticing a major issue that's been hampering the Xbox version of Fallout 4. While this bug has been affecting players for a few weeks now, it's cropped up again and is keeping players from earning achievements on Xbox.

Xbox Players Can't Earn Achievements in Fallout 4



The bug was first spotted by the team at TrueAchievements.com. They noted that players on Xbox haven't earned new Fallout 4 achievements on Xbox "since the end of March." It's important to note that the issue doesn't appear to be happening on any other platform and is seemingly unrelated to the upcoming next-gen patch. Remember, there isn't a native Xbox Series X/S version, so if you're playing on Microsoft's next-gen console, you're playing the Xbox One version. It's possible the new patch could fix the issue, but that's only a guess.

Interestingly, it doesn't seem like the Xbox One version of Fallout 4 has received an update that would cause achievements to break, so it's hard to say exactly what's going on. Bethesda has noted in an official post on its support forums that it's aware of the issue and is "currently investigating." As mentioned, the team may be waiting for the next-gen patch to update Fallout 4 on Xbox and get achievements working again. Either way, if you're having trouble, it looks like your only course of action is to wait for Bethesda to fix the issue.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Release Date

The next-gen update for Fallout 4 is scheduled to release on April 25th. The team wasn't quite able to line it up with the release of the hit TV show, but it's close enough that there will still be plenty of players ready to hop. Fortunately, the next-gen patch also adds new content to the game in the form of a new quest centered around The Enclave. The government organization wasn't heavily involved in Fallout 4 but did play a major role in Fallout 2 and Fallout 3.

On top of the new Enclave-related content, players will have access to several pieces of content from the Creation Club including a Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, and the Makeshift Weapon Pack. The latter lets you take out foes with a Piggy Bank, which should be a blast. There's also the Halloween Workshop pack, which adds a few Halloween-themed decorations to your settlements.