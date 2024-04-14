Fallout Games Are Blowing Up on Steam Following TV Show Release

The Fallout series has been revitalized on Steam this weekend in the wake of Prime Video's new TV series releasing. In recent years, Bethesda hasn't done much with Fallout whatsoever. The latest installment in the franchise, Fallout 76, launched back in 2018 and was preceded by 2015's Fallout 4. Despite not having any new entries on the horizon, many fans are now returning to some older titles in the series to get their Fallout fix.

As of this moment, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are the third and fourth top-selling games on Steam respectively. Part of this spike in sales is due to sales for each title that Bethesda began once Fallout went live on Prime Video. Entries such as Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas also happen to now be discounted on Steam, with Bethesda also selling every Fallout game in history on Steam as part of a single bundle that retails for roughly $45.

Outside of simply charting this high on the sales list, numerous different Fallout games are seen on Steam's most-played chart. Fallout 4 is the highest-played game of the bunch and has seen nearly 80,000 concurrent players today, making it the 15th most-played title on Steam. Fallout 76 is then also seeing a resurgence and is the 39th on the Steam charts, while Fallout: New Vegas is also cracking the top 100 and appears at 94th overall.

This momentum that the Fallout franchise now has should only continue in the weeks ahead as Bethesda recently announced that it will be releasing a next-gen upgrade for Fallout 4 later this month. Going live on April 25, this new patch will add a 60 frames per second performance option on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S along with additional fidelity improvements. In addition, Bethesda is also adding new quests to Fallout 4, with the most notable centering around the Enclave faction.

Have you found yourself returning to any Fallout games from the past this weekend? And assuming you've watched the Fallout TV adaptation, what did you think of it? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.