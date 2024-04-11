Fallout 4 Getting PS5, Xbox Series Upgrades and New Content

The Fallout series is enjoying another moment in the sun right now thanks to the Fallout TV series that recently premiered. However, the adaptation isn't the only thing new for developer Bethesda's long-running franchise. While the team has recently given fans Fallout 76 for free, it's going to drop an even more impactful product later this month when it brings free, native versions of Fallout 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. These versions will include massive improvements on the original version, but Bethesda is also bringing brand-new content to Fallout 4 alongside the update.

Fallout 4 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Upgrades

The next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will add Performance mode and quality mode settings along with various stability improvements and bug fixes. Players will be able to play Fallout 4 at up to 60 FPS with increased resolutions. Players on PS4 and Xbox One aren't being left out to dry either, as the stability updates and fixes will come to those consoles for free at the same time as the next-gen update. Plus, PC users will get many of the next-gen updates, including widescreen support. Fallout 4 will also come to the Epic Games Store and become Steam Deck verified.

Beyond all of the technical updates, Fallout 4 is getting a chunk of new content. That includes a new quest centered around The Enclave. Veteran fans of the series will remember them as a paramilitary organization that was founded by the remains of the American government following The Great War. While the group didn't feature heavily in Fallout 4, they were the main antagonists in Fallout 2 and Fallout 3. With the new Enclave Remnants, Fallout 4 players will get to jump into a new storyline that sees them trying to stop the Enclave from making its way into the Commonwealth.

Alongside the new quest, players will be able to pick up various Creation Club content from the group, including a Tesla Cannon and Hellfire Power Armor. The update also includes a few weapon packs, including the Makeshift Weapon Pack which lets you launch a Piggy Bank with a Fat Man. There's also the Halloween Workshop pack, which adds Halloween-themed decorations for use in your settlements.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Patch Release Date

Unfortunately, the team wasn't able to get the next-gen patch ready to launch alongside the Fallout TV series. Instead, players will need to wait a few weeks before jumping into the updated version. The next-gen patch comes to Fallout 4 on April 25th. That should give players plenty of time to watch the full TV show before jumping back into Fallout 4 for another playthrough while they patiently wait for Fallout 5. We still don't know when it's coming, but Todd Howard did tease the game's existence at the show's premiere earlier this week.