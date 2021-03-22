Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap Revealed

✖

Bethesda has released a new roadmap for Fallout 76, giving players an idea of what to expect throughout the rest of 2021. Fallout 76 will see four new updates throughout the year, with each one scheduled to coincide with spring, summer, fall, and winter respectively. Exact release dates have not been revealed by the publisher, but it certainly seems like players will have a lot to enjoy over the coming months! Fans of the series looking to learn even more information will want to check out the developer's AMA, which is set to kick-off March 23rd at 11:30 a.m. ET. Information on each update from Bethesda can be found below:

Spring- Season 4



"Get Locked & Loaded with our Spring update! Introducing S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, C.A.M.P. Slots, Mannequins, and an all-new Daily Ops expansion, this update is just loaded with new features to explore! For a deeper look at the new features, check out the Inside the Vault article here. Can’t wait to see these new features for yourself? Players who own Fallout 76 on the Bethesda.net launcher can test out all these new features and more in our current iteration of the PTS right now.

Additionally, we hope you haven’t packed away all your snow gear just yet as Armor Ace returns, this time in a fierce battle against Commissioner Chaos and the Yukon Five! Season 4 brings all-new rewards to the Scoreboard, from cosmetics, to consumables and everything in-between."

Summer- Season 5



"Last year we met The Appalachian Brotherhood of Steel, witnessed a conflict between the ranks and discovered new obstacles in their path. Steel Reign concludes the story of The Brotherhood, introducing all new quests, locations, NPCs, and powerful new rewards. Whose side will you take? Your choices will change the Wasteland.

To survive the Wasteland, you need good gear! This summer, craft specific Legendary items using Legendary modules. Tailor your build to perfect your playstyle."

Fall- Season 6



"The winds of change are coming, and with it an evolution to Private Worlds! Stay tuned to future Inside the Vault articles for more information as we get closer to release.

We’re also bringing another expansion to Daily Ops to bring you even more ways to play."

Winter- Season 7



"You’re already a legend in the Wasteland but are you truly legendary? Gear up with all new four-star Legendary Weapons and Armor! Then, after you’ve spent a long day out foraging in the Wasteland, come home to your very own C.A.M.P. Pet!

Face off against all new dangers with an all-new out-of-this-world event. Public Challenge: Invaders from Beyond will unite everyone across the server to complete challenges, face off against all-new foes and earn some stellar new rewards.

The Cultists of Appalachia are up to something sinister in a brand-new Seasonal event: The Ritual! Help the cultists in Point Pleasant prepare an exciting and dangerous ritual, and they’ll repay you with unique rewards."

An image of the roadmap can also be found in the Tweet embedded below.

All in all, this looks like quite a bit of content! Unfortunately, details regarding Season 6 remain fairly slim, as of this writing. However, with that season still being relatively far away, it seems like a safe bet that Bethesda will reveal more information as the season gets closer!

Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the Fallout 76 roadmap? Which of the game's future seasons are you most looking forward to?