New Fallout 76 Easter Egg References One of Fallout 3's Best Quests

Fallout 76 has already gotten some Fallout 3 content via the new Expeditions feature that's taken players first to The Pitt, but in that very same update, it appears the developer snuck in even more non-Pitt related Fallout 3 references. One of those that's been discovered by players already is a direct callout to one of the most entertaining quests in Fallout 3 called "The Superhuman Gambit" and is perhaps the first of more that have been found.

The credit for this discovery goes to Fallout 76 player and Redditor Laser_3 who was apparently testing out the new Expeditions feature in the Fallout game while it exists on the test servers ahead of its live release. Given that the Expeditions hub exists in the Whitespring Refuge, the Responders and refugees associated with the faction are groups players will interact with more often now.

During one of the random encounters associated with these parties, the player encountered the following conversation.

"Okay, now be sure to carefully consider the question before giving your answer," said an NPC known as "Comic Book Expert." "Who would win in a battle between The AntAgonizer, aka 'The Queen of Ants', versus The Mechanist, the master of metal men? Now that's a fight I'd like to see! An army of ants versus a mechanical mob. My money is on the Mechanist! Easy win for the robots."

In case you never played Fallout 3 or haven't thought about this quest in years, the conversation there is referenced to the aforementioned quest The Superhuman Gambit which takes place in Canterbury Commons, and while the Lone Wanderer typically gets to be the protagonist in their quests, this one is centered totally around a brawl between The Mechanist and The AntAgonizer. Players must decide which of the two delusional characters they wish to side with and have a number of ways to progress through the quest and bring it to an end. It's a supremely entertaining quest and one that few people will complete with the same outcome the first time they try it.

Easter eggs aside, Fallout 76's Expeditions and their associated content from Fallout 3 are now playable on the game's test servers ahead of their live release. A release date for that feature on the live servers has not yet been announced.