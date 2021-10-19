Fallout 76 Releases Halloween Update, Patch Notes Revealed

After previewing the arrival of Fallout 76’s Halloween update, Bethesda released the full details on the Spooky Scorched-filled event. The update is now live following maintenance with different enemy variants and rewards for players to hunt for until the event comes to a close in November. A set of patch notes released alongside the update detailed exactly what’d changed so that players don’t miss out on anything.
As teased before, the highlight of the update is the new Spooky Scorched enemies. These are always legendary foes of varying rarity which means players are bound to get at least something useful from defeating them.
Below are the full patch notes for the Halloween update that’s available in Fallout 76 as of Tuesday:
Spooky Scorched
- Spooky Scorched will spawn as 1, 2, or 3-star legendaries, which means you’ll receive a legendary item every time you take one down.
- You’ll also receive a Spooky Treat Bag, which you can open to get some goodies like consumables, ammo, and a chance at some Halloween themed Plans.
- Finally, you’ll receive a piece of Mystery Candy that you can eat to receive one of five random buffs, which may include stat boosts, or even Nukashine-like effects.
- TIP: While it can be tempting to devour all your Mystery Candy right away, you may want to hold on to a few pieces so that you can take part in our Trick-or-Treating event this year (more on that below).
- Please also note that, like the Holiday Scorched, Spooky Scorched will not spawn inside of interiors.
Trick or Treat
- Visit the Atomic Shop to claim a free Spooky Candy Bowl before November 2, build it in your C.A.M.P., and fill it with Mystery Candy for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.
- Get your hands on Mystery Candy by looting Spooky Scorched, or buying some with Caps from train station vendors around Appalachia.
- TIP: Place your Spooky Candy Bowl in an obvious spot in your C.A.M.P. where trick-or-treaters can easily find it.
- Please also note that Spooky Candy Bowls cannot be placed inside Shelters.
- Your C.A.M.P. will display a pumpkin icon on the Map once you’ve added Mystery Candy to your Spooky Candy Bowl, which will let other Dwellers know they are welcome to stop by for a treat.
- If your candy bowl is empty, the pumpkin icon will stop appearing for your C.A.M.P. until you refill it.
- Each trick-or-treater can only take one piece of candy per hour from your candy bowl, so there’s no need to worry about anyone swiping more than their fair share.
- Over the next two weeks, you will receive Daily and Weekly Challenges to give out candy, which you can complete to earn rewards!
- Daily Challenges will grant you one of several possible rewards, like a consumable item, Perk Card Pack, Lunchbox, Repair Kit, or some S.C.O.R.E.
- Weekly Challenges to give candy to trick-or-treaters can award S.C.O.R.E., rare crafting materials, or even Halloween costumes. Complete both Weekly Challenges and you’ll also receive a new Popcorn Machine for your C.A.M.P.!
- Dust off your favorite costume, grab a few friends, and leave space in your pack for plenty of candy, because it’s time to trick or treat your way around the Wasteland!
- Open the Map to spot C.A.M.P.s that have a pumpkin icon, which indicates that the owner currently has a Spooky Candy Bowl stocked up with Mystery Candy.
- Each day until November 2, you will receive a new Daily Challenge to trick or treat at other Dwellers’ C.A.M.P.s.
- Like the Daily Challenges to give out candy, completing each trick-or-treating Daily will net you one of several rewards, including consumables, a Perk Card Pack, Lunchbox, Repair Kit, or some S.C.O.R.E.
- Make sure you’re wearing a costume when you take Mystery Candy from someone else’s Spooky Candy Bowl to ensure you’ll receive Challenge credit.
- There are many different costume options available in-game, such as those you can find during your adventures, a variety of Unstoppables-themed rank-up rewards from the Season 6 Scoreboard, as well as costumes you can purchase in the Atomic Shop.