Fallout 76 Releases Halloween Update, Patch Notes Revealed

After previewing the arrival of Fallout 76’s Halloween update, Bethesda released the full details on the Spooky Scorched-filled event. The update is now live following maintenance with different enemy variants and rewards for players to hunt for until the event comes to a close in November. A set of patch notes released alongside the update detailed exactly what’d changed so that players don’t miss out on anything.

As teased before, the highlight of the update is the new Spooky Scorched enemies. These are always legendary foes of varying rarity which means players are bound to get at least something useful from defeating them.

Below are the full patch notes for the Halloween update that’s available in Fallout 76 as of Tuesday:

Spooky Scorched

Spooky Scorched will spawn as 1, 2, or 3-star legendaries, which means you’ll receive a legendary item every time you take one down.

You’ll also receive a Spooky Treat Bag, which you can open to get some goodies like consumables, ammo, and a chance at some Halloween themed Plans.

Finally, you’ll receive a piece of Mystery Candy that you can eat to receive one of five random buffs, which may include stat boosts, or even Nukashine-like effects.

TIP: While it can be tempting to devour all your Mystery Candy right away, you may want to hold on to a few pieces so that you can take part in our Trick-or-Treating event this year (more on that below).

Please also note that, like the Holiday Scorched, Spooky Scorched will not spawn inside of interiors.

Trick or Treat