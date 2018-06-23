Fallout 76 and How the Multiplayer Really Works

*Edit 12-30 player servers.

Bethesda’s E3 2018 showcase is now over and many of us are still reeling from the excitement! With a showcase that thousands and thousands of gamers are calling their “best one in years,” some even saying ever, there was a lot to enjoy. Not only that, but the developers delivered on their promise of an in-depth reveal of Fallout 76 and for the most part fans are interested in seeing their much smaller take on the “MMO” genre. Though, predictably, not everyone is happy.

The map of Fallout 76 promises to be four times bigger than that of Fallout 4 (which was huge). Pair that with the fact that the online experience will pair your with a player size of 12-30 (“dozens”), the chances of running into enemy players are slimmer than you’d think. Still, many are thinking of this move as an assault on single player despite the many assurances that it can absolutely played solo with no problem. A lot of that is do to misconceptions about how it will actually work, so we’re here to clear up some of those misconceptions.

First misconception: It’ll be a player on player slaughter-fest, infested servers like The Elder Scrolls Online and other massive MMOs.

The title itself will have various biomes for players to enjoy. With such a small player server size for such a momumental map size, it’s pretty gentle as far as survival is concerned. As we mentioned in the video above, it’s a lot harder to obtain nuke codes than people think, and it’s a lot harder to find other players simply to gun them down.

Second misconception: BUT MY LOOT THOUGH!

Unlike similar games, Kotaku quoted it as “Rust-like,” death doesn’t mean the end of your gear. Unlike ARK, dying won’t mean waking up alone and naked somewhere. You don’t lose your gear and you don’t lose your progress.

Third misconception: I can’t REALLY play solo.

Yes, you can! Though the game does always run online because of the dynamic server influx and environmental changes, Bethesda’s Pete Hines has already confirmed that private servers will be available post launch. That means you can play solo or play with pre-approved friends. This is all about your player experience, and Bethesda wants to stay true to that.

Whether you decide to explore this dangerous and exciting new world alone or with friends, your adventures will take you across the land of West Virginia, and indeed, it was revealed that real West Virginia folklore inspired certain monsters and quests in the game. There will be six distinct regions, each with its own aesthic, opportunities, and risks.

You can hear the rest of the differences, as well as a lengthy statement quoted from Bethesda’s VP of marketing himself, right in the video at the top of the article. Hope this helped clarify any confusion! If you have any additional questions, feel free to drop them in the comment section below or reach out to me via Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!