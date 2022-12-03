Fallout 76 Delays Update That Removes Illegal Weapons

Fallout 76 players were notified recently of an update planned for the game that would remove what Bethesda deemed "illegal" weapons and weapon attachment combinations. Players have been finding ways to affix their weapons with attachment combos not officially supported by the game, and given the multiplayer nature of Fallout 76, it's easy to see how doing so could provide players with an unfair advantage. To remedy that, Bethesda is still planning on releasing an update that'll crack down on this problem, but that update has been delayed.

Bethesda announced the plans to delay this update in a recent Inside the Vault post about the topic. The update, after being tested within the games Public Test Server, was meant to be released on Tuesday alongside the start of the Nuka-World on Tour season, btu that won't be happening any longer.

"Players who tried out Nuka-World on Tour while it was on the Public Test Server are aware that we originally planned to release a new system that combats illegal attachment combinations to weapons that violate the EULA. We need a bit more time to implement this than originally projected, and as a result we will not be releasing this system with the Nuka-World on Tour update on Tuesday. As we continue to work on it, we will keep you up to date on its arrival in a future Inside the Vault."

So, the update's still on the way, but it's not ready just yet. That's good news for those who get just a bit longer with their illicit weapon creations, but the illegal weapon attachment combinations are still being removed eventually.

The Nuka-World on Tour update mentioned in the Inside the Vault post will kick off another series of events and rewards for players to strive for with the turn of the season. In addition to those seasonal events, we also recently got a new community calendar for Fallout 76 which essentially equates to a roadmap of events. You can check that out here to see what's coming from now until the start of April 2023, though as always, stuff on that calendar could always change.