Fallout 76 Is Bringing Back the Mothman Event Soon

One of Fallout 76's rarer events is coming back soon with Bethesda confirming this week the return of the Mothman Equinox festivities. This event revolves around some cultists who want to summon the Wise Mothman which offers an eventful Fallout-esque adventure on its own, but in addition to that, players will get things like Mothman-themed rewards and more as part of this event. All of this is scheduled to kick of on June 28th with the Mothman Equinox event set to be live from then until July 12th.

The last time this event was around was in December 2021, so it's been several months now since players have seen the return of the Mothman Equinox. During this latest preview of the event shared within the most recent Inside the Vault post, Bethesda simply referred players to the notes from the last iteration of the Mothman Equinox, so it looks like not much has changed other than the dates it'll take place.

An event primer below sets up the story along with details on how to start the event and what players should do afterwards:

"A group of robed travelers have just arrived in Appalachia, and they've taken up residence at Point Pleasant to celebrate a dubious occasion known as the Mothman Equinox," Bethesda said about this Mothman event. Calling themselves 'The Enlightened,' this sect of the Wise Mothman's most devoted followers plan to summon the cryptid through an elaborate ritual. Aid their dark endeavors and fend off rival cultists to earn the Wise Mothman's favor!"

Mothman Equinox Event