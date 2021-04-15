Fallout 76 Releases Season 4 Roadmap

✖

Fallout 76’s next season is starting soon when Season 4 begins on April 27th, and to prep players to that transition, Bethesda shared a new community calendar for players to look over. Those community calendars are essentially seasonal roadmaps that schedule out content throughout several months with this one running from the last few days of April until the end of July. The roadmap includes a couple of the usual recurring events in Fallout 76 like Scrip Surplus weekends as well as some of the larger updates players can look forward to.

The first big release planned for Fallout 76 after Season 4 begins is the Locked & Loaded update. If you’ve been playing on the game’s test servers or have at least kept up with the Inside the Vault posts as they’ve been released, you’ll know that this update is the one that adds extra S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts as well as additional C.A.M.P. Slots for players to utilize. That update along with the first expansion of the Daily Ops feature will go live on April 27th shortly after the new season begins.

After that update, May will bring a number of different rotating events like Gold Rush weekends and opportunities to earn twice the XP or S.C.O.R.E. to earn more seasonal rewards. The same goes for June as well with more Brotherhood of Steel content planned for July whenever the Steel Reign update releases.

“From Purveyor Sales to Hunt for the Treasure Hunter events, you can stay on top of everything that’s taking place in the Wasteland each week with our latest Community Calendar,” Bethesda said about its new seasonal roadmap. “Be sure to set reminders for the updates, community activities, and weekend events that catch your eye so that you don’t miss out on any of the action.”

We’ve seen these community calendars and other roadmaps change in the past as content got moved around, however, so just because it’s set in the graphic above right now, don’t expect everything to stay where it is permanently.

To help players wrap up whatever they lack from the current season, Bethesda said it’s planning a Double S.C.O.R.E. weekend before Season 3 ends. That event will start on April 15th and will run until April 19th with the new season starting a few days afterwards.