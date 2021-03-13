Fallout 76 Brings Back Legendary Item Event for Limited Time

✖

Fallout 76 is running an event for the weekend to help players secure some Legendary Items they may have been eyeing lately. The Scrip Surplus event is live as of this week and will be enabled until March 15th, Bethesda has announced, which means that if you’ve been holding onto any Legendary Items in hopes of exchanging them for Legendary Scrip, now’s the time to do it.

This Scrip Surplus event functions similarly to the Caps-A-Plenty event that was held not long ago. It doesn’t give players bonus Legendary Scrip for trading in Legendary Items on its own, but it does raise the daily cap on the amount of Legendary Scrip that players can acquire. When trading in these rare items to Legendary Exchange Machines, players will find that they’re able to earn 300 Legendary Scrip each day instead of the normal limit of 150.

Fallout 76’s Scrip Surplus is a new sort of event introduced this year, and the March return of it is only the second time that it’s ever been featured in the game. It was first introduced in January 2021 and functioned the same as it does now.

The timing of this event also means that the community calendar for Fallout 76 is a bit off right now. That calendar revealed back in December 2020 showed that March would play host to the second Scrip Surplus event from March 18th to March 22nd. It’s therefore one week ahead of schedule, but that just means players can take advantage of it sooner than expected. The next event, according to the calendar, is the “Hunt for the Treasure Hunter Weekend” that’s supposed to take place on March 25th, though it’s unclear if that’ll still be happening as scheduled given the timing of this weekend’s event.

In related Fallout 76 news, those who have access to the test servers can now hop in and try out the game’s Locked and Loaded update. That release adds more C.A.M.P. Slots and S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts for players to experiment with and should be released at a later date after it’s spent time on the test servers.