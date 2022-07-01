Fallout: London Modder Hired by Bethesda

Bethesda has hired one of the talented developers behind the Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London. The ambitious fan project is one of the most highly anticipated mods out there given the amount of depth and detail that's going into the game. Bethesda games have an extensive history with amazing mods. Games like Skyrim feature exceptional mods that change the game, add new features, and do whacky things like turning dragons into Thomas the Tank Engine. The modding community is absurdly creative and this eventually led to Bethesda putting mods on consoles with Fallout 4 and the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Skyrim. Although you'll want a PC for the biggest and most expansive mods in these games, it was a welcomed feature for console players.

In a statement, the Fallout: London team has announced that lead technical adviser Ryan Johnson was hired as an associate level designer at Bethesda. It was also stated that project lead Dean Carter declined a position at another game developer as he wanted to work on the mod until the end. Although Johnson will be leaving the team to go on his new adventure, but fans shouldn't worry about the state of the game. The team assured fans that Johnson completed his tasks and has helped set the team up for success going forward.

"Luckily for us, we have known about this move for awhile and thus [Johnson] has helped collate his knowledge into invaluable design documentation so the rest of the team can work on in his stead seamlessly. More so, [Johnson] finished all of his expected level design tasks as well as a few extra ones we didn't expect him to do! The man's professionalism and dedication will honestly and truly be missed and felt throughout the team, however it brings us hand on heart joy to know that he will be taking his amazing talents to a company we all love. We are excited to see the worlds he can build for Bethesda, because from what we've seen here at FOLON, we'll all be in for a treat!"

This is far from the first time a modder has been hired by a video game developer and is a rather common way for Bethesda to scoop up new employees. As of right now, Bethesda is finishing up Starfield and working on The Elder Scrolls 6. After the latter is complete, Bethesda has confirmed it will move on to Fallout 5.

Fallout: London is slated to release in 2023.