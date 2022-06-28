Fallout: London Mod Gets Release Window, Trailer

A new Fallout 4 mod called Fallout: London has a new trailer and a release window that'll see the mod launching at some point in 2023. PC players looking forward to downloading the mod and playing through it won't have to wait until then to see what it entails, however, with the trailer released this week showing off various scenes showing a desolate version of London pockmarked by the telltale Fallout signatures like rubble, makeshift camps, and remains of battles.

The trailer that's mostly cinematic in nature but is impressive regardless can be seen below courtesy of the Fallout: London team. As the name suggests, this mod moves players to London, a distinct change from mainline Fallout games given that they're all set in the United States.

A preview of the mod from the creators highlighted this different setting and hinted at what that'll mean for players when this mod releases.

"Fallout: London is a DLC-sized mod for Bethesda's Fallout 4. Distinct from the base game, the mod will allow the player to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London," the Fallout: London team said about the new mod. "In a divergence from previous official titles in the series, Fallout: London is not set in America. This will allow the player to explore an entirely new setting, interact with new post-war cultures and societies, and see a world distinct from the Americana of the mainline games. It also allows the player to explore pre-war European history and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class-structured society of pre-war Britain."

This mod first underwent development back in 2017-18 and was much smaller in scope than it is now, the team said on the game's site. By 2020, the creators said they'd made an environment for players to visit that was "comparable to the size" of Far Harbor which was one of the DLC locations available in Fallout 4.

Fallout: London is currently scheduled to release at some point in 2023 but does not yet have a specific release date at this time.