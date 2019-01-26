‘Fallout: Miami’ Update Shares Creepy Birds, a New Faction, and Sweet Tunes

There are so many amazing projects out there from passionate fans that we can’t help but to share the wealth with other ambitious fans! One of those projects takes Bethesda’s Wasteland to all new heights is that of Fallout Miami and now we’ve got a brand new video as well as a new December update from the team (Yeah, we’re lagging a bit behind — holidays)!

New Tunes

“‘Today I’m Facing the World’ has been composed and performed by none other than our Sound Lead Sergey Neiss,” boasted the dev team in their most recent update. “It was sung by Garry Golden, a Pre-War sensation, and it will be surfing the Miami radio-waves, filling you with determination to take on anything… or anyone!”

Creepy Critters

The team added, “And here’s that familiar friend we mentioned! Our er… cute, little radparrot friend has become a real, tangible presence in Miami Beach! Along with its bulbous sores and bilingual features.The 3D model was expertly designed by Penelope Tay, also known as Ozeuth!”

Level Design Work and… Drugs?

The team also shared a few of the level designs they’ve been working on, including a weird drug that will be seen in the Miami-fied Wasteland. “Some of its shelves have been picked clean since the bombs fell, but really good loot always finds a way to remain unseen. It is worth noting that there are some entrepreneurial people in the Vacation Wasteland, aspiring to provide for… certain pharmaceutical needs.”

“Onto the part of the video we would like to dub: “We don’t condone chem use in whatever post-apocalyptic wasteland you hail from. Please, don’t send the authorities in hopes of seizing our chem stash. It is purely rumoured and no factual evidence has ever been found.

“Now that we got that out of the way… ‘Push’ is one of the two drugs the Cubanos have injected into Miami’s chem usage circles. It is a highly addictive nasal-spray administered chem, with similar effects to that of other brain-activity boosting chems. The 3D model was first worked on by Meysam and then wonderfully edited and put together by the awesomeTrey Ramm!

Miami Enclave

“Lastly, we want to leave you with a friendly warning from your Miami Enclave: Don’t be a hero! Or you’ll be the meal… This poster will be seen here and there in the Vacation Wasteland, as the Enclave’s foothold in Miami increases.”

The above poster was done by their amazing concept artist, Cynical Bounce!

You can read even more about this incredible mod project over on its official website right here.