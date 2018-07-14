This Fallout: New Vegas Cosplay Wins, Hands Down

Fallout: New Vegas is one of my favourite games in the franchise. Though Obsidian’s take wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, the unique setting and NPCs, for me, made it an adventure to remember. Other fans of the iconic post-apocalyptic game have also shared their love for the title in their own way, including this breathtakingly detailed cosplay by one Ricky Perez!

Ricky Perez is a cosplayer and talented designer! With his work over at Hectec Design, he truly as a talent for detail and this cosplay proves just that. Even the pip-boy is downright perfection. From the Nuka-cola patch, to the impeccable helmet itself, this has got to be one of my favourite Fallout cosplays I’ve seen in a long time – including those of my sweet, sweet Nick Valentine from Fallout 4.

Haven’t had a chance to play this particular RPG experience in the Mojave Desert yet? You should! For more about Fallout: New Vegas itself from Obsidian Entertainment:

“Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas.”

Got any other sweet cosplays that I can feast my eyes upon! You can follow me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy and show me what you’ve got! You might even get featured!

Cosplayer: Ricky Perez

Photographer: Van Her and Mike Rollerson