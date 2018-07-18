This Fallout: New Vegas Mod Adds Seven Unique Dungeons While Throwing Down the Gauntlet

Fallout: New Vegas continues to the day to be an incredible RPG experience as well as a beloved entry into the overall Fallout franchise. As you’ve probably noticed, we’re huge fans of mods around here and are constantly looking for new ways to experience older favourites. Since we still have a little bit to go before we can get our hands on Fallout 76, let’s get into this pretty rad mod that adds new dungeons and a boss gauntlet!

“Adds seven unique dungeons and a boss gauntlet to the game, that can all be accessed from a single warp room,” boasts the mod’s official description. There are also tons of enemies and bosses to take out while plundering that sweet, sweet loot.

The mod creator even added a few new features recently:

Prize boxes in the warp room that can be opened by finding keys in each level! (Big hint: the keys are all inside containers)

This time around, the dungeons are bigger, and better detailed!

The Boss Gauntlet – After defeating Nightmare in the Dark Lodge, you get access to the Boss Gauntlet! Defeat the super versions of all the bosses to get the ultimate prize!

Interested in checking out these new dungeons for yourself? There are a few things you should know first! The entrance into this Warp Room where the dungeons can be located is found behind the Boulder City Saloon.

Green – easy Recommended player level 10+

Yellow – hard Recommended player level 20+

Red – extreme Recommended player level 30+



It’s a pretty neat experience, one that is perfect for Wastelanders looking for a more challenging experience and some new loot. Of course, you could always just mod in loot – but what’s the fun in that?

Fallout: New Vegas Might Dungeons II mod can be found right here and is only available for PC players. As far as the game itself goes, Fallout: New Vegas first debuted back in 2010 from Obsidian Entertainment and offered a new take on the Fallout franchise. The post-apocalyptic experience is available on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Steam – though mod support is only accessible through Steam.