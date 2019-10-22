Fallout Sex Speedrunner Changes Name for GDQ

A member of the speedrunning community who goes by the name “tomatoanus” had to change their name slightly in order to participate in the upcoming Games Done Quick event. It’s a name those who perform and watch speedruns have become acquainted with this year due in no small part to his world record “sex%” run through the main Fallout series, but it’s also a name the event organizers couldn’t allow. The speedrunner shared an explanation for the name change and told his followers what name he’ll be competing under in the speedrunning event.

The speedrunner set a record for the quickest time anyone has ever had sex in all of the Fallout games included in the main series which encompasses Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 4. The video above from tomatoanus shows where he gained that notoriety as he explains what kind of a run he was doing and the steps needed to accomplish his goal.

Fast-forward to the present and we have tomatoanus signing up to participate in an upcoming Games Done Quick event only to be told that his name couldn’t be used on-screen. The speedrunner understood the decision though and has changed his name to something that works with the organizers while making some concessions by not having his Twitch info shown during streaming events.

“GDQ can’t display the username ‘tomatoanus’ so I came up with ‘tomatoangus’ which they approved,” tomatoanus said in an explanation found here. “My Twitch info will not be displayed on stream as I will continue to go by ‘tomatoanus’ on those sites, which is something I completely understand. GDQ was super transparent about the whole thing and communicated very clearly and quickly.”

A lot of people have asked about my name having a ‘g’ inserted into it for GDQ. Wanted to clear the air about it with a write-up, with a TLDR at the top: https://t.co/U3W9vl5K9x — tomatoanus (@tomatoanus) October 17, 2019

The speedrunner continued to say that they asked if the new “tomatoangus” name to which the organizers confirmed that it would be. He closed the message by coming to the defense of Games Done Quick and said they handled the situation well and should be applauded for it.

“Through the whole thing, GDQ was very transparent and quick to respond with any questions I had, and I applaud them for that,” tomatoanus said. “Every day there seems to be a new story about how GDQ doing something that angers many people, and those situations could have been avoided by being a bit more transparent with their decisions. I do agree that there are a lot of things that have happened that they should have been more transparent about, but that there are things that GDQ does handle well when it comes to transparency and it’s not all bad.”