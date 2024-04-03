Fallout Vault 33 Computer and Gaming Glasses From Gunnar Now Available

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Gunnar Optiks x Fallout computer and gaming glasses have arrived. As of today, April 3, the new Fallout Vault 33 glasses are available to purchase via Amazon. While Fallout fans may have years of waiting ahead of them to play Fallout 5, the new Amazon Original Series, Fallout, is right around the corner. More specifically, it it set to premiere on April 11, 2024 via Prime Video. Like the show, which looks to be high-quality based on what we've seen so far, Gunnar Optiks have seemingly knocked it out of Diamond City with the Fallout Vault 33 glasses.

The new eyewear carries a premium price point of $99.99, and that is because they look to be of premium quality. Not only is Gunnar an expert in this space, but it went with the premium finish at every opportunity. Each pair of retro-futuristic glasses -- which come in a square style -- boast a stainless steel and nylon frame material, complete with flexible spring hinges. Of course, this is complimented by the Gunnar patented lens technology, as well as the G-Shield Plus lens coating with anti-reflective and smudge resistant tech. And like any pair of computer or gaming glasses they block harmful blue light and 100% UV. In short, if you spend a lot of time on screens, especially gaming, a pair of speciality glasses are a must.

The width of the glasses are described as medium, and come with the following: a collectors case, a collectors microfiber pouch, a collectors microfiber cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty. Meanwhile, there are three different options to choose from: Clear Lens, Amber Lens, and Sun Lens, which block 35%, 65%, and 90% of blue light, respectively.

"Please stand by... equip your Pip-Boy and return to the post-apocalyptic '40s-flavored world of Fallout with the exclusive Amazon Studios' Fallout Vault 33 glasses," reads an official product description. "This retro-futuristic square frame style features a stainless steel and nylon front finished with olive metal temples. Equipped with flexible spring hinges for a comfortable fit, the built-in side shields offer protection from light noise. Gunnar's advanced lens technology prevents digital eye strain whether playing Fallout or watching the latest episode on Amazon Prime."

For those interested in the glasses specifications, they are as follows: 57mm lens width, 15mm nose, 133mm frame width, 140 mm temple, and 20 grams of weight. Meanwhile, the frame of each pair is the same color: gunmetal plus olive.