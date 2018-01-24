PC Game Sale Includes Massive Discounts on ‘Far Cry’ Titles

If you want to save money on PC games, Fanatical is one of the best places to shop. To that end, they've just announced some big new sales, which we're going to break down for you right here - starting with their big Far Cry sale:

• Far Cry 5 - 11% off

• Far Cry 4 - Standar Edition - 53% off

• Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition - 53% off

• Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition - 66% off

• Far Cry Primal - Standard Edition - 53% off

• Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition - 53% off

• Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition - 66% off

• Far Cry - 66% off

Next up we have Fanatical's Nemesis Bundle 5 which includes prices of $1, $5 or $10 depending on whether or not you want 4, 12, or all 14 games. The total value of the bundle is $240.86 and you can grab it here for two weeks only. The full list of games includes:

• Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!

• Infectonator: Survivors

• Still Not Dead

• GALAK-Z

• Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

• The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians - Enhanced Edition

• Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!

• The Way

• Space Hulk Ascension

• The Warlock of Firetop Mountain

• Mytheon

• Wick

• Lords of the Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition

• Gloria Victis

