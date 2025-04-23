Fanatical Has Gaming Deals For Days With Their Level Up Sale

Goodbye consoles, hello PCs. So many gamers play on their computers now, and it’s no wonder with so many games being so easy to access. There are even sites that are dedicated to discounts, like Fanatical. A perfect example is their Level Up Sale which includes deals on Steam codes for AAA games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Black Myth Wukong, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Hogwarts Legacy. But that’s not all!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll also find loads of DLC deals available so you can upgrade games that you already own. If you’d like to start building up your own library of games, then head to Fanatical here, where the Level Up sale currently includes over 10 pages of games and DLC. Continue on for a hand-picked list of some of our favs.

Fanatical also offers tons of bundles, like their new Prestige Bundle, which allows gamers to choose 2 games for $14.99, and if you keep adding games you keep saving (some of the games are valued at $40 or more). There are also deals on books and comics, tabeltop games, and more. You can check out all of the available offers right here.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest gaming news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!