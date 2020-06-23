Fans are Ecstatic About Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Last week, the existence of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time leaked online. Activision has now officially revealed the game, alongside a brand-new gameplay video. While Crash Bandicoot has received a couple of updated remakes over the last few years, It's About Time marks the character's first all-new console game since 2010's Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 2. Understandably, Crash fans are quite excited about the news, and have taken to social media to share their happiness. The game's October 2nd release date is still a few months away, but for Crash fans that have been waiting all this time for a new release, a little bit longer certainly won't hurt!
Are you excited for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time?
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time!
It'll be here soon!
prevnext Bro just give me
Crash Bandicoot 4 already
Bro just give me Crash Bandicoot 4 already— Jose (@josebustamove) June 23, 2020
We all are.
prevnext I'm so
happy crash bandicoot is back
I'm so happy crash bandicoot is back— Nathan Weaver (@NathanWeaver10) June 23, 2020
The trailer definitely won over some fans...
prevnext alright no lie
that crash bandicoot 4 trailer kind of kicked ass
alright no lie that crash bandicoot 4 trailer kind of kicked ass— no justice no peace (@SleepmodeAU) June 23, 2020
...and even people that never cared that much for Crash!
prevnext I'm not
THAT big of a Crash Bandicoot guy but Crash 4 looks really
fun
I'm not THAT big of a Crash Bandicoot guy but Crash 4 looks really fun— LukeVaughnv5 (@LukeVaughnv5) June 23, 2020
It's great to see the fanbase so excited.
prevnext Im so excited for
the new Crash Bandicoot game 😭
Im so excited for the new Crash Bandicoot game 😭— Justin Case (@ElloThereJustin) June 23, 2020
Wrath of Cortex weeped!
prevnext 20 years later
and we are getting a true sequel to crash bandicoot 3
🙏😭
20 years later and we are getting a true sequel to crash bandicoot 3 🙏😭— The Saltun of Sorrow (@topherrrthomas) June 23, 2020
Short wait times between announcements and releases are the best.
prevnext crash bandicoot
being announced and then released like 4 months later is so beautiful.
we need more games like this.
crash bandicoot being announced and then released like 4 months later is so beautiful. we need more games like this.— Emily Luna (@bluebirdemi) June 23, 2020
Switch and PC fans are feeling a bit left out, though.
prev where is the PC and Nintendo version ??!? @activision
where is the PC and Nintendo version ??!? @activision— EmericZe (@EmericZe) June 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.