Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Leaks Online

After a number of merchandise leaks and official teases from Activision, the existence of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has been revealed by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. According to the leaked box art, the game will be developed by Toys for Bob, the team behind Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Further details will likely have to wait until an official announcement from Activision, but fans of the character should be quite happy to know that Crash Bandicoot will finally return in an all-new console adventure! For now, fans will just have to settle for a glimpse of the game's artwork in the tweet below:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time rated for PS4, Xbox One in Taiwan https://t.co/BRn89XmnWC pic.twitter.com/ATI2ENhgUU — Gematsu (@gematsucom) June 19, 2020

According to the game's description, Crash Bandicoot 4 will take place after Crash Bandicoot: Warped, with the storyline kicking-off in 1998. After Crash's discovery of a mysterious Quantum Mask and the opening of a Quantum Rift, the Bandicoot hero and his friends embark on a mission that takes place across time and through different dimensions.

It's About Time is certainly a fitting title. While the last few years have seen the release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Crash Bandicoot 4 is actually the first wholly new console game starring the character since 2010's release of Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 2. Judging by the game's title, it seems all but assured that this will be a return to the character's roots, and the kind of gameplay seen in the original trilogy.

As of this writing, the game has only been confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. When the character first debuted, Crash Bandicoot was kind of a mascot for the original PlayStation. Since then, the character has branched out to appear on Microsoft and Nintendo platforms, as well. Both N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled have appeared on Nintendo Switch, so it seems like a safe bet that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time might appear on that platform, as well. Until then, fans will just have to wait for the official word from Activision.

Are you excited about Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time? Do you think the title will arrive on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.