Far Cry 5 Meets Ready Player One in New Arcade Map

Reader Player One mania has come and gone, but nobody told this Far Cry 5 fan who has built a new arcade map that brings Ready Player One to Hope County, Montana.

More specifically, Reddit user cWigginsNYC has built a map in Far Cry 5‘s Arcade mode that is a pretty faithful recreation (all things considered, this just Far Cry 5‘s Arcade mode after all) of the the “Stacks,” from Ready Player One.

If you’ve seen any promotional material for Ready Player One – and of course if you’ve seen the film (or read the book) – you will recognize the Stacks, where dozens of trailers are stacked on top of one another, held together by metal beams.

Constructed cheaply, to save space, labor, and resources, they eventually became overcrowded and a hotbed for crime, such as molestation, theft, and murder. It’s not a place you want to live, despite how cool it looks.

It is notably where protagonist Wade Owen Watt’s home is prior to him finding the Easter Egg in OASIS.

Meanwhile, Far Cry Arcade is a new feature to the series, and allows players to enjoy virtually infinite Far Cry experiences built by a fan-community of creators. Featuring the Arcade Map Editor, you can create solo or multiplayer maps utilizing thousands of assets from Ubisoft’s most popular games. Or if creating isn’t your thing, you can just browse other player’s creations, and jump into play whatever ones strike your fancy. You can play by yourself, with friends, or against them, with support of up to 12 players (6 vs. 6). For more information on Arcade, click here.

