Far Cry 6 Axes Fan-Favorite Feature

In a surprising move, Far Cry 6 will mark the first game in the series to release without a map editor feature. Several members of the game's development team participated in an AMA held on Reddit, including game director Alexandre Letendre. One fan asked whether or not the feature might return, and Letendre was the one to break the news. Apparently, the decision was not an easy one, and removing it gave the developers more time to work on the rest of the game. The move will likely prove disheartening for some players, given how long it's been associated with the series.

"No, Arcade will not come back. Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution," Letendre said during the AMA.

Far Cry 6's focus on a guerrilla revolution has already proven slightly controversial. Narrative director Navid Khavari recently walked back comments about the game's politics. Initially, Khavari seemed to indicate that the game would be apolitical, which is a difficult task when telling a story about a guerrilla revolution. Ubisoft has a history of avoiding political statements, while using political events as backdrops for its games; some were worried Far Cry 6 might follow that trend. Khavari clarified that the game will have something to say, but it will avoid any direct messaging about the history of Cuba.

If demand for the map editor's return is strong enough, it's possible it could come back in a future DLC update. From Letendre's statement, it's clear that Ubisoft knows how much the feature means to some players, so it might become a higher priority once the main game has been completed. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Far Cry 6 will release October 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

