Far Cry 6 Release Date Revealed Alongside First Ever Gameplay Trailer

Today, as it said it would, Ubisoft revealed our first look at Far Cry 6, the first Far Cry game since Far Cry 5 in development for both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC, and Google Stadia. And it looks like more Far Cry, this time with a tropical paradise as window dressing. In addition to this, Ubisoft also announced a release date of October 7.

As for the trailer itself, it not only shows off plenty of gameplay, featuring a variety of weapons and set pieces, but introduces players to Dani Rojas, the game's protagonist, who can be both male and female. And after receiving criticism over the silent protagonist of Far Cry 5, Ubisoft has returned to voiced protagonists.

The trailer also features the game's villain, Anton Castilo -- played by Giancarlo Esposito -- and his son, Diego. And better yet, the trailer also introduces a gold-tooth crocodile wearing a sick jacket that players can apparently recruit as a companion.

Far Cry 6 will be available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia when it launches worldwide.

"In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution," reads an official pitch of the game. "Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground. As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ('Coco'), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition."

