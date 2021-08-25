Far Cry 6 Story Trailer Revealed at Gamescom

Far Cry 6 developer Ubisoft has revealed a new story trailer for the upcoming video game, which is set to release on October 7th, as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live. While plenty has been revealed about the setting of Far Cry 6 so far, the new trailer gives an idea of how players get started against the dictator of the fiction island of Yara, President Antón Castillo. Apparently, the island produces tobacco that can be made into an effective treatment for cancer and Castillo essentially uses the populace as slaves.

The story trailer doesn't provide a ton of truly new information about the upcoming title, but it does give further insight into the mindset of the antagonist and how the protagonist ultimately ends up fighting against him. In short, the protagonist has every reason to get vengeance against Castillo. You can check out the new Far Cry 6 story trailer for yourself below:

Watch the #FarCry6 Official Story Trailer now! Discover the story of Yaran Dictator Antón Castillo, and the modern guerrillas rising up against him.

A revolution is not won by the fearless - it is won by the feared. Welcome to Libertad. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) August 25, 2021

As previously revealed, Far Cry 6 sees players take on the role of Dani Rojas as they join a revolutionary group called Libertad on the fictional island of Yara. Players work to liberate Yara from the grasp of President Antón Castillo, portrayed by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, and his son, Diego, whom he is grooming to take his place. From what we've seen of Far Cry 6 gameplay footage so far, it would appear that Dani Rojas has their work cut out for them but seems up to the challenge.

As noted above, Far Cry 6 is set to release for the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on October 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think about the new story trailer for Far Cry 6? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!