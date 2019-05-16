Two New Far Cry Games Are Reportedly in Development, Including Far Cry 6

According to a new rumor/report, following the massive commercial success of Far Cry 5, Ubisoft has not one, but two Far Cry games in development, including Far Cry 6. The rumor/report comes way of a 4chan, where a leaker alleges in addition to a brand-new numbered installment in the open-world series, “Far Cry 5.5,” which is thought to be some type of multiplayer-driven experience, is in the works. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. However, what is there, isn’t very surprising. Far Cry 5 is Ubisoft’s best-selling game this generation, so Far Cry 6 was a given. What’s perhaps a bit surprising is word of an additional spin-off Far Cry game, especially if it’s multiplayer driven. Far Cry multiplayer has its fans, but it’s not the draw of the series.

According to the leak, Ubisoft Toronto is spearheading Far Cry 6, while Clint Hocking, the director of Far Cry 2, has been tapped as creative director. As you may know, Hocking returned to Ubisoft in 2015 after leaving the studio in 2010. Meanwhile, the other mentioned Far Cry game is supposedly being handled by Ubisoft Montreal.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a big grain of salt. This is 4chan after all. However, it’s worth noting that accurate Ubisoft leaks have appeared on the forum in the past. In other words don’t completely write this one off just because of the source.

Given how many studios Ubisoft can throw onto a game at once, it can crank them out in a pace few in the industry can rival, which is to say, if this leak is accurate, we could see one or possibly both of these games before the end of this console generation.

“Far Cry: New Dawn has a clutter of deficiencies that wouldn’t be so egregious if they weren’t the mirror image of the same issues that plagued Far Cry 5. But Far Cry: New Dawn can’t even boast being a colorful replica of the game before it, because what made Far Cry 5 palatable — it’s characters, atmosphere, and exemplary soundtrack — is either worse or completely absent in Far Cry: New Dawn,” reads the opening of the review.

“What stuck out most to me while playing the abbreviated Far Cry experience though is its somewhat paradoxical premise. It’s pitched as a standalone sequel, but it scarcely feels like one. The story and characters are not even compelling having played Far Cry 5, let alone in a vacuum. But worse yet, the anti-climactic finish of New Dawn, and of certain character arcs, makes me like Far Cry 5 less and further demonstrates that Ubisoft doesn’t have a good sense of how to evolve the series after the modern peak of Far Cry 3.”

