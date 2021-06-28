Far Cry 7 Tease Dropped by Insider

✖

Far Cry is one of the biggest franchises that publisher Ubisoft owns. As such, even though Far Cry 6 hasn't even hit store shelves just yet, it's all but guaranteed that an eventual sequel, Far Cry 7, will surely come about in due time. And while it will be years until such a game will even be publicly announced, based on some new information from one reliable insider, the next installment in the long-running shooter series could be quite different in nature.

In a recent episode of the Triple Click podcast, notable video game reporter Jason Schreier briefly talked about the Far Cry series, most notably with Far Cry 6 and its appearance at E3 2021. In doing so, Schreier stated that he has heard some brief murmurs about where Ubisoft would be looking to take things in the future and noted that the next game in the franchise could be much more unique. "From what I have heard, if I remember correctly, they're aiming to go in a radically different direction for Far Cry after [Far Cry 6]," Schreier said. No additional information was given by Schreier about what this could look like, but it does tell us that Ubisoft seems to believe the series could be freshened up a bit.

At this point in time, the Far Cry franchise is one that has been very formulaic for Ubisoft. Even though each mainline installment shakes things up in one way or another, every entry dating back to Far Cry 3 has shared some pretty common DNA. As such, to hear that Ubisoft would be looking into making some bigger changes in the future would actually make quite a bit of sense.

Of course, as stated before, if Far Cry 7 does end up being wildly different compared to previous entries, this is something we won't know about for quite a long time. In the interim, though, Far Cry 6 is slated to release in just a few short months on October 7. It will be arriving across a number of different platforms including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

What do you make of this information related to Far Cry 7? And what sort of major changes do you think the series could undergo in the future?