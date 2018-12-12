This Female ‘God of War’ Cosplay Is Incredible

Kratos may have undergone some incredible changes with the latest entry into the God of War franchise, but one thing remains: He’s still a badass. So when talented makeup artist / cosplayer ‘Star Nacho’ put her craft to use once more in the name of the classic Kratos, of course that badassery continued in the most epic of ways.

This Polish cosplayer goes by the name ‘Star Nacho Cosplay’ and she’s an incredibly talented craftsman that definitely deserves the community’s attention. From Blizzard, to BioWare, to taking on the mythology from whence Kratos came – this woman knows how to make the character she sets her sights on come to life in such a way that you’d have to pinch yourself to remember it’s not real.

For more about the character himself, the game’s official wiki had this to say:

“Throughout the series, Kratos is portrayed as an antihero, often performing questionable actions. Although backstory is seen in the original God of War, Kratos’ childhood is revealed in Ghost of Sparta and the birth of his daughter is explored in the God of War comic series. In Ghost of Sparta, it is revealed that the oracle had foretold that the demise of Olympus would not happen by the hands of the Titans—imprisoned after the Great War—but rather by a mortal, a marked warrior.

“The Olympians Zeus, Athena and Ares believed this warrior to be Deimos, Kratos’ younger brother, who had strange birthmarks. Ares and Athena interrupted the childhood training of Kratos and Deimos in Sparta and kidnapped Deimos. Kratos attempted to stop Ares, but Ares swept him aside and scarred him across his right eye. Taken to Death’s Domain, Deimos was imprisoned and tortured for many years by the god of death, Thanatos. Believing Deimos to be dead, Kratos marked himself with a red tattoo, identical to his brother’s birthmark, to honor his sibling.”